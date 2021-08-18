Hogan: Maryland hospital staff, nursing home employees required to be vaccinated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that there would be new vaccination protocol for Maryland hospital employees and nursing home staff due to vaccination rates.

79 percent of staff at Maryland nursing homes have been vaccinated, Hogan said, continuing to say that nursing home facilities have the lowest staff vaccination rates.

Effective immediately, employees of Maryland nursing homes and all employees of Maryland hospitals will be required to show proof of vaccination or adhere to regular screening and COVID-19 testing.

All employees will be required to get their first shot by September 1.

Overall, Maryland is on pace to vaccinate 80 percent of eligible adults by Labor Day.

The Governor said that 79.9 percent of Marylanders age 18 and older have been vaccinated and 94 percent of Marylanders 65 and older have been vaccinated.

He stated that following Wednesday's announcement that booster shots won't be made widely available until late September, he is calling on the federal government to immediately make these shots available for seniors and other vulnerable populations.

Hogan also called on federal officials to expedite approval for those 5 to 11 years old to receive vaccines as the school year nears.