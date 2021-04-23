Hogan hosts group of state governors, U.S. senators and representatives in Annapolis to talk infrastructure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of more than 25 state governors, U.S. senators and congressional representatives joined Governor Larry Hogan in Annapolis on Friday to discuss national infrastructure.

Participants heard from experts and held discussions regarding the scope and size of any bipartisan infrastructure package, and potential funding and financing alternatives.

“Although we come from different parties and different levels of government, all of us are united in our commitment to bipartisan action to rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank each and every one of these leaders for their willingness to come together in a spirit of bipartisan cooperation and explore ways that we can find common ground on this issue which is so fundamental to our economy, to our environment, and to our way of life.”

Each agreed that any infrastructure package should be guided by the following principles:

Developed and passed with the support of both Democrats and Republicans.

Inclusive of physical and digital infrastructure.

Inclusive of investments in existing physical assets that make our communities more livable, and enable us to more safely and efficiently move people, water, energy and goods across America.

Inclusive of investments in new physical assets, broadband, and energy technologies to position America to create good jobs and out-innovate our competitors around the globe in the 21st century.

Here's a list of those who attended.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD)

Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA)

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA)

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA)

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA)

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME)

Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón (R-PR)

Rep. John Katko (R-NY)

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA)

Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV)

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN)

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY)

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA)

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY)

Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)

