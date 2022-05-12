Hogan: City leaders need to revisit crime fighting strategy

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — At least 13 people have been shot in Baltimore, one killed, since Tuesday. While at the Port of Baltimore Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said he questions the city leadership’s strategy on fighting violent crime “because it’s obviously not working.”

Despite at least six shootings this week, two of them with three or more victims, no arrests have been made.

However, Baltimore Police did make an arrest for an April shooting where a man fired indiscriminately at a gas station, hitting two people and himself.

Hogan met with the Mayor and Police Commissioner in early February and since then, Hogan said he addressed everything they asked him to. He also announced a $45 million investment to expand the city’s warrant apprehension task force and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to get repeat offenders off the streets.

“It's outrageous. We have the toughest gun laws in America, yet we don't have anyone enforcing those laws. We pushed for tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and people to keep shooting people and it was opposed by everyone in Baltimore City. All the citizens, 90 percent, were in favor but all of their elected officials opposed it and the bill died. So, I don't know what it's going to take to get them to take crime seriously,” said Hogan.

Gubernatorial candidate Rushern Baker said he sent a letter to Hogan demanding he declare a state of emergency in Baltimore City. But in that request, Baker did not say what that would entail. Hogan said he never received it and doesn’t know how it would work in this case.

“A state of emergency, you have to really figure out what that really means. We did it during the riots. We sent in 4,000 members of the National Guard and a thousand police officers. But it was for a defined short period of time. National Guard soldiers are not trained urban police officers. They shouldn't be patrolling the streets of Baltimore. Baltimore Police should be doing that but I would say we are willing to consider any options in the future if they can’t get it under control,” said Hogan.