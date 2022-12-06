Hogan bans TikTok, other foreign platforms from being used on State owned systems

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Outgoing Governor Larry Hogan has banned certain foreign digital platforms from being used on networks owned and operated by the Maryland State government.

Tuesday's directive specifically includes the use of TikTok and other China and Russia- based media products including but not limited to Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp, Tencent Holdings, which consists of WeChat, and Alibaba which consists of Kaspersky.

State agencies have 14 days to comply with the order by removing any and all hardware and software associated with them.

The state's cyber-security team will also be tasked with implementing measures to prevent future installation or usage of such software.

Former President Donald Trump initially attempted to halt the use of TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., but in June of last year, President Joe Biden reversed course and instead ordered a review of the national security risks associated with the apps. At the time, a federal judge also blocked the Trump administration from moving forward.

Since then, the online mobile platforms have faced renewed scrutiny by the FBI and current members of congress.

MORE: FBI director 'extremely concerned' TikTok could be used to spy on Americans

“There may be no greater threat to our personal safety and our national security than the cyber vulnerabilities that support our daily lives,” said Governor Hogan. “As the cyber capital of America, Maryland has taken bold and decisive actions to prepare for and address cybersecurity threats. To further protect our systems, we are issuing this emergency directive against foreign actors and organizations that seek to weaken and divide us.”

Currently the Comptroller's Office an Towson University are among the state agencies who have a TikTok account.