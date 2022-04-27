Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hogan allocates $200 million to build 6,000+ affordable housing units in Maryland

Construction in Maryland
Department of Housing and Community Development
Construction in Maryland<br/>
Construction in Maryland
Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 13:36:53-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today that about $200 million in state funds will go toward creating more than 6,000 new affordable-housing units statewide.

Hogan said the funding surge will hopefully help address the shortage of affordable housing, "amid rising construction costs and interest rates," according to a press release.

As of last year, Maryland was roughly 85,000 rental units short for affordable housing for its lowest-income residents, according to a comprehensive report released by the state's Department of Housing and Community Development. The state has built and financed 22,434 affordable-housing units since 2015.

Developers of multi-family housing units will be able to apply for the funding. Information on the application process will be released this spring.

Starting July 1, the state housing department will let developers of rental units to request $2.5 million for up to 50 units, and another $50,000 for each additional unit over 50, for a maximum of $3.5 million.

Besides increasing the Rental Housing Works financing, Hogan's administration will create a construction relief fund for previously-funded low-income housing projects that are experiencing cost shortfalls, creating a multifamily capital fund for extra financing in Fiscal Year 2023, and creating an Emerging Developer Pre-Development Loan Fund to support projects by newer developers in "historically undercapitalized communities."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019