BALTIMORE — After 95-years in business Hoehn's Bakery is permanently closed.

Located at 400 S. Conkling Street, the Highlandtown staple was known for their donuts and slab cakes.

In an Instagram post dated September 17, the bakery said it was closing for multiple reasons but did not elaborate.

The announcement came one day after the Baltimore City Health Department temporarily shut them down, for what they described as "insect infestation and general unsanitary conditions."