Hitler’s watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Since 1922, Julius Schreck has driven more than a hundred thousand kilometers with Adolf Hitler. He is the only man the Nazi leader trusted to do his driving. Schreck died in Munich May 16, 1936. He is shown here with Hitler in this undated photo in the official Nazi Mercedes automobile. (AP Photo)
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jul 31, 2022
CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md.  — A Maryland auction house has sold a wristwatch that once belonged to Adolf Hitler for $1.1 million.

Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City had estimated the value between $2 and $4 million, describing the watch as a “World War II relic of historic proportions.”

Newsoutlets report that Jewish leaders and others objected to the sale this week, saying it had little to no historical value.

The auction house’s president, Bill Panagopulos, defended the auction and said the buyer is a European Jew.

The watch features the initials AH and a swastika. The auction house said a French soldier who was in the first unit to close in on Hitler in May 1945 at his Berchtesgaden retreat seized it as spoils of war.

