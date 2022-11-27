Hit-and-run kills 61-year-old in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a hit and run incident that left one person dead on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a call at the southbound lane of I-83 at East Fayette Street for reports of a pedestrian struck.

When they arrived, police located a 61-year-old woman who had been struck by a vehicle, the woman was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control of the investigation which revealed the victim was attempting to cross westbound, in the southbound lane of I-83.

An unknown dark colored SUV was traveling south on I-83 when it struck the victim and then fled the scene, continuing south on President Street.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information should call 410-396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.