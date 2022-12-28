Hit-and-run kills 54-year-old in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — A 54-year-old was fatally struck in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday morning.

Before 1:55 am, troopers form the Maryland State Police responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for reports of a pedestrian being struck.

According to police, the victim, who was identified as Delroy Ben, was potentially struck by a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8.

Ben was pronounced dead at the scene, police have not yet determined why he was on the road.

The driver of the Audi did not remain at the scene. Investigators believe that the vehicle will have damage to the front right corner and is missing the passenger side mirror.

The road was closed until 4:45 am following the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.