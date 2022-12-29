Watch Now
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County

Posted at 3:25 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 15:25:44-05

CAROLINE COUNTY — Maryland State Police are seeking assistance in locating the driver believed to be responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on December 23.

At 12:30am, troopers were called to the area of Maryland Route 313 north of K life Box Road for reports of a car crash.

According to police, a 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Route 313. At the same time, a 2022 Chevrolet Spark was traveling north on the same road.

Investigators believe the driver of the Toyota, 38-year-old Wilfrido Perez, attempted to make a left turn into a residence when the Chevrolet crashed in the passenger side of the Toyota.

The Chevrolet driver, 53-year-old Robert Wilkerson, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police say that Perez was seen exiting his vehicle and walking south along Maryland Route 313. He did not return to the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101 or Corporal Kevin Moore at 410-819-4721.

