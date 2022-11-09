Watch Now
Hit-and-run involving 2 stolen cars in Glen Burnie Tuesday night

Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 09, 2022
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 15-year-old Pasadena boy was arrested after getting in a hit-and-run with two stolen vehicles on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie Tuesday evening.

The hit-and-run happened on Ritchie Highway and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 8, said Anne Arundel County police.

The crash involved two cars that had been stolen earlier in the day, a gray Hyundai Elantra and a white Kia Optima.

The Kia crashed into the Hyundai, and the occupants of the Kia ran away. One of the occupants, the 15-year-old boy, was apprehended shortly after.

The Hyundai didn't stay at the scene and was found shortly after in the area of Post 40 Road, unocuppied, with heavy damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

