COLUMBIA, Md. — A skateboarder was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Columbia early this morning.

Joseph Deliberts, 32, was found in the median of Snowden River Parkway south of Oakland Mills Road just before 6 a.m. Howard County Police say he was skateboarding in the road when he was hit.

Police have not confirmed what kind of car hit him or at what time the crash occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or send an email to HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov