Hit-and-run crash kills 19-year-old, 2 others injured in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. — One person died and two people were killed after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in Harford County.

Just before 2:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate 95 for reports of hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians.

Troopers say three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle, when a white sedan with tinted windows veered onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrians.

The victim was identified as Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The two other victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators are continuing to search for the suspect vehicle, which they believe was a white 2013-2017 Audi A5 or S5.

It was last scene getting off I-95 South at Exit 85. It may have damage to the right front bumper, headlight, and fog light.

This case remains under investigation.