BALTIMORE — On Monday a vote will take place to determine whether Maryland will receive it’s first-ever unionized Starbucks.

The local Starbucks in question is in the 1200 block of North Charles Street. This announcement comes two days after the company’s flagship store in Seattle voted 38-27 to unionize.

RELATED STORY: Starbucks fires 7 employees who were leading unionization efforts in Memphis

The vote will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo in downtown Baltimore.