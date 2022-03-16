'Historic game': UMBC still revels in monumental NCAA Tournament upset four years later

BALTIMORE — Do you remember?

Four years ago, a small college basketball program made a big splash on the national stage.

On March 16, 2018, University of Maryland, Baltimore County shocked top-seeded Virginia in the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte, NC. It was the first time a 16 seed defeated the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

And the game wasn't even close.

The Retrievers outscored Virginia, 53-33, in the second half in their 74-54 victory, sending shockwaves across the nation for the underdogs.

Four years ago today. One of the GREATEST upsets in sports history 😳 @UMBC_MBB pic.twitter.com/kABMt7SKc5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2022

It is considered to be one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

"We know we can go out there and have fun and play hard, and we really don't have anything to lose, so it'll be we go out there and play loose," said UMBC player Joe Sherburne before the game.

Jairus Lyles led UMBC with 28 points.

"Obviously a historic game for UMBC, unbelievable. I'm so proud of these kids, I take so much joy in watching them smile not just at the end there, but throughout the game," said then head coach Ryan Odom. "I think it's pretty easy to tell everybody in the arena that these guys have passion. These guys love to play this game; this game means a lot to them. It was just a special, special effort."

