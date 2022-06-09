Historic Ellicott City Main Street shut down for potential flooding

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Downpours have pummeled areas in the WMAR-2 News viewing area.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for historic Ellicott City, where massive flooding has struck downtown hard in the past.

Flooding in Ellicott City

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for historic Ellicott City. Main Street has been shut down. People in historic Ellicott City should move to high ground. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) June 9, 2022

Howard County officials said Main Street has been shut down.

People in historic Ellicott City should move to higher ground.

MORE: Preparing for the worst in Ellicott City

With the Tiber River flowing through the historic downtown area in the past, officials are preparing for any and all repercussions for heavy rainfall.

Major floods occurred in 1786, 1817, 1868, 1894, 1901, 1917, 1923, 1933, 1952, 1972, 1975, 1998, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2018.

Howard County Police Department said there were flooding and trees down in the Columbia, Ellicott City and Elkridge areas.

