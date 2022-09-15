Hispanic Heritage Month Events

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.
During the month, many events take place to commemorate or even inform of Hispanic culture.
Here are a list of events that are happening throughout Hispanic Heritage Month:
- “Perspectivas Latinas”/ “Latinx Perspectives”
- Fiesta Baltimore
- Hispanic Heritage Month Business Talks 2022
- Charles County Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Kickoff
- The Latino Festival of Frederick, MD
- Family Festival
- Maryland Hispanic Business Conference: The Power of Resilience Latinos Making it Happen!
- Latin American Artisan Market and Festival
- Wrap-up community festival