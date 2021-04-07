Hilton Suites opens in time for Orioles opening day

BALTIMORE — Fans will be in the stands as the Orioles play their home opener Thursday at Camden Yards against the Boston Red Sox.

Capacity will be limited to 25 percent, or about 11,000 fans.

And after being closed for about a year, the Hilton Inner Harbor on Pratt Street is back open.

That means you can get one of those sweet suites that overlook Camden Yards just in time for baseball season.

"Our suites are built to have direct visibility into the stadium. And we often have customers that will buy these suites, rent these suites at entertainment events and so up here, it's the best seat in the house without being in the house."

Pre-game festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. with a special welcome back video for fans.

Mayor Brandon Scott and U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor, Marty Walsh, will throw a joint ceremonial first pitch.