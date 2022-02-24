Watch
Hillman Parking Garage closing for renovations

Credit: Pexels
Posted at 6:43 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 06:43:17-05

ANNAPOLIS — The city of Annapolis will have one less parking lot coming March.

City officials announced that the Noah Hillman Parking Garage will be knocked down and rebuilt. The project is set to begin late next month and last for 14 months. Once it's completed, the redeveloped space will add 165 new parking spaces as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

During the construction, the city of Annapolis says there are more than 3,000 parking spaces available including 750 at the Park Place Garage. Those spaces will have reduced parking rates for the duration of the rebuild.

The city will also add more buses and shuttle services.

