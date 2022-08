A hiker was rescued after falling from the King and Queen Seat outcropping in Harford County's Rocks State Park on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews from Jarrettville, Whiteford and Bel Air fire companies responded to the incident.

The victim reportedly was injured after falling from the popular King and Queen Seat, at about 3:34 p.m.

Hikers have died from falls at the outcropping in 2020 and 2018.