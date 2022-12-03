Highway pileup in Ellicott City kills one three-year-old and injures six others

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police is investigating the cause of a fatal collision that happened Friday in Ellicott City.

It happened around 6:14 p.m. on Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40.

According to police, a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was traveling northbound on Route 29 approaching the ramp for Route 40 when it rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey.

That collision started a chain reaction causing two additional vehicles to get involved.

A 3-year-old passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital.

Six additional people in the three vehicles that were struck were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40 was closed for approximately five hours.