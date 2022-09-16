High-speed police chase ends on I-83

TIMONIUM, Md. — With traffic blocking her path home along the Baltimore Beltway, Stacie Grosso joined other rubberneckers on the Seminary Avenue overpass watching what had unfolded below as police converged on a car, which had led them on a high-speed chase.

“He heard it was an armed robbery and that they were chasing this blue car down here down the beltway and apparently they got out of car and tried to flee and it didn’t work out for them,” said Grosso.

Baltimore City Police say this chase began in the city, actually in the Southeastern District, after a report of a person who was possibly armed.

We have now learned police spotted the suspects’ car near Holabird Avenue in Dundalk, which was reported stolen and had been used in a recent armed robbery.

The car took off and jumped on Interstate 95 where in travelled at a high rate of speed, then shifting onto the beltway before easing to a stop in the middle of I-83 where what turned out to be three juveniles, including one 17-year-old and two others who are just 15, bailed out of the car and tried to run to no avail.

“Where would you go? There’s a sound wall everywhere,” said Grosso, “I don’t know where you would go. They’re circling everywhere right now. It’s Nowheresville for you so I don’t know.”

Police say the suspects tossed what appeared to be a handgun out of the car near the city/county line during the pursuit and they recovered three handguns at the scene where they were captured.