High school student from Wicomico County seen in video with gun, making racist threats

SALISBURY, Md. — Officials in Wicomico County are investigating after a high school student appeared in a video holding an apparent gun and making racist, threatening remarks targeting Black people.

The video was being shared among students at Parkside High School in Salisbury, where the suspect is a student.

The video, which was included in a story by WMDT ABC47, shows the student holding what appears to be a gun and saying, "Shoot n****** for fun- you hear me?"

The suspect is also a son of a Wicomico Board of Education member, who is now facing some calls to step down.

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said it was brought to a school resource officer's attention on June 14. The Sheriff's Office determined the rifle was a pellet rifle, and it was seized as part of the investigation. The Sheriff's Office notes it's continuing to investigate, and the student in the video "will not be at the school for what remains of the school year."

The Wicomico County Democratic Central Committee posted on Facebook that it's asking Board of Education member Tonya Laird Lewis, whose son was featured in the video, to resign and not run for reelection.

Sarah Meyers, Chair of the WCDCC, said in the statement: “Threats of racial violence, which was what Tonya Lewis’ son made, are never to be dismissed as simply humor or ‘poor decisions.' The use of a semi-automatic rifle in the video by a minor makes the video even more inexcusable. Such behavior is learned and usually learned at home first... Mrs. Lewis’ silence on this matter is a dereliction of duty as a member of the Wicomico County Board of Education and downright dangerous.”

Lewis did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Wicomico County Public Schools said in a statement: