High school student arrested for selling marijuana edibles inside the school

CECIL COUNTY — A student was arrested at North East High School today for selling edibles to others.

The student was identified as Dea'Vean Lashey Fields.

Information was obtained that Fields was allegedly selling marijuana edibles, he was later contacted by school administrators.

A search of Fields book bag revealed three vacuum sealed bags containing squares of multi-colored cereal, he was also in possession of $130 in cash.

According to the Sheriffs office, Fields had sold the edibles to seven different students on September 19, the students were contacted by investigators and the edibles were seized.

The total weigh-in of the seized edibles was 727 grams.

Fields charges includes seven counts of controlled dangerous substance distribution on school property, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance on school property, and one count of controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute.

The investigation is still ongoing.