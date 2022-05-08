Watch
High school seniors need to return laptops to graduate

June 15 is last day for Baltimore County Schools
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 10:08:03-04

BALTIMORE — With the school year coming to a close, seniors need to return their school issued laptops.

All graduating seniors are to return their district-issued laptops and hotspots before Tuesday, May 10, in order to participate in graduation.

If any of the devices are missing/stolen, students are asked to notify their school so a police report may be filed.

A financial penalty may be assessed if the device isn't returned before May 10, or a police report isn't filed.

Students that received their devices as a donation or award do not need to return them.

If the device doesn't have a City Schools equipment tag with a number, it does not belong to City Schools.

All other students must bring in their computers in June for cleaning and refreshing.

For more information click here.

