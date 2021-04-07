Gas line strike prompts evacuations at UMBC Wednesday morning

BALTIMORE — Police say normal activity has resumed at UMBC after a high pressure gas line was struck on campus Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hilltop Circle, between the dining hall and Susquehanna Hall.

BGE arrived and shut off the gas to make repairs.

Four buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured.

It's unclear how the gas line was hit.