Gas line strike prompts evacuations at UMBC Wednesday morning

WMAR-2 News
<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 8:41 AM, Apr 07, 2021
BALTIMORE — Police say normal activity has resumed at UMBC after a high pressure gas line was struck on campus Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hilltop Circle, between the dining hall and Susquehanna Hall.

BGE arrived and shut off the gas to make repairs.

Four buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured.

It's unclear how the gas line was hit.

