Gas line strike prompts evacuations at UMBC Wednesday morning

BALTIMORE — Police say normal activity has resumed at UMBC after a high pressure gas line was struck on campus Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hilltop Circle, between the dining hall and Susquehanna Hall.
BGE arrived and shut off the gas to make repairs.
Four buildings were evacuated as a precaution.
No one was injured.
It's unclear how the gas line was hit.
