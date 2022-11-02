Hersheypark revamps Wildcat coaster for its 100th anniversary

HERSHEY, Pa. — Ready for a new rollercoaster experience in Pennsylvania next summer?

On the 100th anniversary of Hersheypark's "Wildcat" coaster, the amusement park is revamping it as "Wildcat's Revenge" in time for the summer of 2023.

Hersheypark is making the coaster even longer by adding a steel track to the existing wood framework, hearkening back to its original 1923 design. The new design will feature low-pitched gables around the roof of the Wild Cat station, and three custom coaster trains with "black, charcoal and silver wild cats exacting revenge on their wooden predecessor."

Wildcat's Revenge boasts "the world's largest underflip" (an inversion that starts with an upward climb, then a counterclockwise 270-degree roll and a dive down), as well as an 82-degree drop, a maximum speed of 62 miles per hour, and a total of four inversions.

It's one of 15 coasters at the 115-year-old Hersheypark.

For more information on Wildcat's Revenge and more, click here.