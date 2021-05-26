Watch
Here’s why veterans vaccinated at the VA aren’t eligible for the $40K VaxCash lottery drawings

Don Ryan/AP
The U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center is shown in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Frustrations competing with the private sector to fill 174 newly authorized positions in the Portland area have been compounded by the city's status as one of the fastest-growing VA medical service area in the nation. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 15:28:37-04

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 has recently received questions from some veterans vaccinated at the VA, asking why they don't qualify for the Maryland Lottery's daily $40,000.00 CashVax drawings.

According to the lottery, "The Federal government will not provide the Maryland Department of Health with a list of Marylanders who were vaccinated at Federal facilities."

This means the information is unable to be entered into the Maryland Department of Health’s ImmuNet system which tracks who in the state has been vaccinated.

We reached out to the Department of Health for comment. An official responded, saying they're working on it.

"We have requested that the federal government release its vaccine administration data to us so that everyone can participate."

Anyone vaccinated at the state's mass clinics including at the Greenbelt Metro Station and Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf are eligible to win.

For a full list of rules on the drawings, click here.

