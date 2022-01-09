Here's where you can get a free COVID-19 test this week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Looking to get a free COVID-19 test? We've got you covered.
The following state-run testing sites will be open on Monday for walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 testing without an appointment.
|NAME AND ADDRESS
|HOURS
UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.
Bel Air, MD 21014
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Anne Arundel Medical Center
2001 Medical Pkwy.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
NEW SITE: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.
Baltimore, MD 21224
Daily (Mon-Sun)
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through)
7300 Van Dusen Rd.
Laurel, MD 20707
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
NEW SITE: Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC) (drive-through)
6511 Princess Garden Pkwy
Lanham, MD 20706
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
NEW HOURS: UM Charles Regional Medical Center
(testing at Regency Furniture Stadium) (drive-through)
11765 St. Linus Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20602
Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
UM Capital Region Medical Center
(testing at City of Praise Family Ministries)
8501 Jericho City Dr.
Landover, MD, 20785
Mon: 12 noon - 6 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Sun: CLOSED
Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times.
The Annapolis - Calvert and Bladen Streets and State Center, Baltimore sites will continue to operate as previously scheduled.