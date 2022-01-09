Here's where you can get a free COVID-19 test this week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Looking to get a free COVID-19 test? We've got you covered.

The following state-run testing sites will be open on Monday for walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 testing without an appointment.

NAME AND ADDRESS HOURS UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr. Bel Air, MD 21014 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Anne Arundel Medical Center 2001 Medical Pkwy. Annapolis, MD 21401 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. NEW SITE : Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center 5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir. Baltimore, MD 21224 Daily (Mon-Sun) 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through) 7300 Van Dusen Rd. Laurel, MD 20707 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. NEW SITE : Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC) (drive-through) 6511 Princess Garden Pkwy Lanham, MD 20706 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. NEW HOURS : UM Charles Regional Medical Center (testing at Regency Furniture Stadium) (drive-through) 11765 St. Linus Dr. Waldorf, MD 20602 Daily (Mon-Sun) 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. UM Capital Region Medical Center (testing at City of Praise Family Ministries) 8501 Jericho City Dr. Landover, MD, 20785 Mon: 12 noon - 6 p.m. Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sat: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sun: CLOSED

Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times.

The Annapolis - Calvert and Bladen Streets and State Center, Baltimore sites will continue to operate as previously scheduled.