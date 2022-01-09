Watch
Here's where you can get a free COVID-19 test this week

Ted S. Warren/AP
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 16:02:19-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Looking to get a free COVID-19 test? We've got you covered.

The following state-run testing sites will be open on Monday for walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 testing without an appointment.

NAME AND ADDRESSHOURS

UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center 

500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.

Bel Air, MD 21014

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Anne Arundel Medical Center

2001 Medical Pkwy. 

Annapolis, MD 21401

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

NEW SITE: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.

Baltimore, MD 21224

Daily (Mon-Sun)

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through)

7300 Van Dusen Rd.

Laurel, MD 20707

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

NEW SITE: Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC) (drive-through)

6511 Princess Garden Pkwy

Lanham, MD 20706

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

NEW HOURS: UM Charles Regional Medical Center

(testing at Regency Furniture Stadium) (drive-through)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Daily (Mon-Sun)

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

UM Capital Region Medical Center

(testing at City of Praise Family Ministries)

8501 Jericho City Dr.

Landover, MD, 20785

Mon: 12 noon - 6 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sat:  9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sun: CLOSED

 

Be prepared for the possibility of extended wait times.

 

The Annapolis - Calvert and Bladen Streets and State Center, Baltimore sites will continue to operate as previously scheduled.

