Here's where you can find freebies for being vaccinated in Maryland!

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Commerce (MDC) recently launched a new reward system for residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine, called GoVAX Rewards. This new online tool arranges incentives from business statewide such as discounted aquarium tickets to free pizza.

“After Ledo's Pizza offered free pizzas for vaccines, we had a great response, and more of our businesses have stepped up to help get more Marylanders vaccinated,” said Governor Hogan.

Maryland companies are advised to follow alongside several other local businesses and organizations to become a GoVAX Rewards Partner. Once signed up, companies will have the ability to track incentives to provide for individuals who are vaccinated or create incentives for on-site vaccinations.

“If you are vaxxed up and ready to go, there are plenty of reward opportunities to take advantage of this summer thanks to Maryland’s business community,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz.

According to a press release from Governor Hogan, the Baltimore Orioles are offering on-site Johnson & Johnson dose vaccinations to fans at Dempsey’s Brew Pub & Restaurant for complimentary Lower Level tickets for an upcoming game at Camden Yards. Another incentive from GoVAX Partners at Ayers Creek Adventures, allows adventurers with proof of vaccination to receive 10 percent off kayak or paddle board rentals.

“By providing these rewards, our businesses are paying it forward and thanking our residents for doing their part to end the pandemic,” said Governor Hogan.

Whether you're a business or a resident, learn more about the GoVAX rewards here. For questions about the program, email: info.visitmd@maryland.gov.