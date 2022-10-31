Here are some of the best costumes sent to us, cats included!
Squid Games costumePhoto by: Latasha Campbell Princess costumePhoto by: Darlana Brown Crying baby costumePhoto by: Sally Sebeck Wisniewski Arthur costumePhoto by: Danielle Williams Princess cat costumePhoto by: Sam Howard Pumpkin cat costumePhoto by: Alyssa Dorsey Dragon cat costumePhoto by: Alyssa Dorsey Candy corn babyPhoto by: University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Pumpkin babyPhoto by: University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Cookie Monster costumePhoto by: University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Dragon costumePhoto by: Felicia Etheridge A hot dog...literally!Photo by: WMAR-2 Black Panther, Army Solider.Photo by: WMAR-2 Skeletons, WitchPhoto by: WMAR-2 House #1, the spotlight was on for this great house, literally!Photo by: Dominick Philippe-Auguste House #2, a great place for a burial site.... we think?Photo by: Dominick Philippe-Auguste House #3, spiders seem to be an issue in this neck of the neighborhood.Photo by: Dominick Philippe-Auguste Hulk costumePhoto by: Nana Gujjar