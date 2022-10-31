Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Here are some of the best costumes sent to us, cats included!

Squid Games .jpeg Squid Games costumePhoto by: Latasha Campbell Frozen costume .jpeg Princess costumePhoto by: Darlana Brown crying baby costume .jpeg Crying baby costumePhoto by: Sally Sebeck Wisniewski IMG_20221031_123316.jpg Arthur costumePhoto by: Danielle Williams Princess cat.jpeg Princess cat costumePhoto by: Sam Howard Pumpkin cats.jpeg Pumpkin cat costumePhoto by: Alyssa Dorsey Dragon cat costume .jpeg Dragon cat costumePhoto by: Alyssa Dorsey IMG_1342.jpg Candy corn babyPhoto by: University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center IMG_1341.jpg Pumpkin babyPhoto by: University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center IMG_1343.jpg Cookie Monster costumePhoto by: University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Dragon Costume .jpeg Dragon costumePhoto by: Felicia Etheridge IMG_3630.jpg A hot dog...literally!Photo by: WMAR-2 IMG_3620.jpg Black Panther, Army Solider.Photo by: WMAR-2 IMG_3622.jpg Skeletons, WitchPhoto by: WMAR-2 IMG_3627.jpg House #1, the spotlight was on for this great house, literally!Photo by: Dominick Philippe-Auguste IMG_3616.jpg House #2, a great place for a burial site.... we think?Photo by: Dominick Philippe-Auguste IMG_3603.jpg House #3, spiders seem to be an issue in this neck of the neighborhood.Photo by: Dominick Philippe-Auguste The hulk costume .jpeg Hulk costumePhoto by: Nana Gujjar

Here are some of the best costumes sent to us, cats included!

close-gallery
  • Squid Games .jpeg
  • Frozen costume .jpeg
  • crying baby costume .jpeg
  • IMG_20221031_123316.jpg
  • Princess cat.jpeg
  • Pumpkin cats.jpeg
  • Dragon cat costume .jpeg
  • IMG_1342.jpg
  • IMG_1341.jpg
  • IMG_1343.jpg
  • Dragon Costume .jpeg
  • IMG_3630.jpg
  • IMG_3620.jpg
  • IMG_3622.jpg
  • IMG_3627.jpg
  • IMG_3616.jpg
  • IMG_3603.jpg
  • The hulk costume .jpeg

Share

Squid Games costumeLatasha Campbell
Princess costumeDarlana Brown
Crying baby costumeSally Sebeck Wisniewski
Arthur costumeDanielle Williams
Princess cat costumeSam Howard
Pumpkin cat costumeAlyssa Dorsey
Dragon cat costumeAlyssa Dorsey
Candy corn babyUniversity of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Pumpkin babyUniversity of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Cookie Monster costumeUniversity of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Dragon costumeFelicia Etheridge
A hot dog...literally!WMAR-2
Black Panther, Army Solider.WMAR-2
Skeletons, WitchWMAR-2
House #1, the spotlight was on for this great house, literally!Dominick Philippe-Auguste
House #2, a great place for a burial site.... we think?Dominick Philippe-Auguste
House #3, spiders seem to be an issue in this neck of the neighborhood.Dominick Philippe-Auguste
Hulk costumeNana Gujjar
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next