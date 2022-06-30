Here are some fireworks safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend

BALTIMORE — Fourth of July means fireworks and not just the big ones.

Thousands of people across the state will be setting off their own fireworks.

No matter how careful you are, accidents can happen.

According to the consumer product safety commission, firework related injuries have increased by 25% over the last 15 years.

And in 2021, firecrackers and sparklers accounted for 2,600 injuries.

If you can't resist lighting your own, remember these words.

"Never let children play with fireworks, do not mix alcohol, drugs and fireworks, do not pick up or light fireworks that do not detonate properly the first time. Do not point fireworks at people and do not hold fireworks that are meant to be held. If you are injured cool burned areas immediately, keep a hose or some water near by," said one person.

The ultimate way to prevent injuries though is leave it up to the professionals.