Helping families and Baltimore thrive with the child tax credit

BALTIMORE — Senator Ben Cardin says he's happy with how Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott is handling about $640 million in stabilization funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan also included an expanded child tax credit..

Cardin and Scott discussed the importance of that credit today. Cardin says 52,000 children in Maryland were lifted out of poverty with the credit.

"More families are now eligible for the child credit increasing the amount of the child credit, and one more thing, making it refundable," he said. "So the lower income families can get the full benefit of the child credit. That's how we lifted families out of poverty."

If you filed your 2019 or 2020 taxes or if you got stimulus checks, you'll automatically get the money. If not, you can get the refundable tax credit by going to irs.gov.