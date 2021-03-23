Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Help Westminster Police find 14-year-old Ayanna Michelle Hyman

items.[0].image.alt
Westminster Police Department
Ayanna Michelle Hyman
missing.jpg
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 12:14:04-04

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Westminster Police Department needs your help finding 14-year-old Ayanna Michelle Hyman, of Westminster.

Detectives believe Hyman may have run-away and suffers from health issues that may place her in danger.

She was last seen at her residence on Saturday wearing a white jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and Nike Air Force One tennis shoes. She is also 5’6” tall, weighs 125 lbs. has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ayanna Hyman’s location should contact Lt. Jeffery Schuster at (410) 848-3846.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020