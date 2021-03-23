Help Westminster Police find 14-year-old Ayanna Michelle Hyman

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Westminster Police Department needs your help finding 14-year-old Ayanna Michelle Hyman, of Westminster.

Detectives believe Hyman may have run-away and suffers from health issues that may place her in danger.

She was last seen at her residence on Saturday wearing a white jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and Nike Air Force One tennis shoes. She is also 5’6” tall, weighs 125 lbs. has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ayanna Hyman’s location should contact Lt. Jeffery Schuster at (410) 848-3846.