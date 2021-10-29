Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Help police identify the car that was involved in a Dundalk hit and run

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore County Police Department
Does this SUV look familiar?
Hit and run.jpg
Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 13:19:10-04

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police need your help finding this car and its owner.

According to officials, this vehicle was involved in a hit & run accident that happened on October 20, just before 8:30 a.m., at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Dumanway in Dundalk.

The vehicle is described as being a dark colored SUV that may have signs of damage on the passenger front side and possibly to the front hood or bumper.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any additional information, please contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019