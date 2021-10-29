Help police identify the car that was involved in a Dundalk hit and run

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police need your help finding this car and its owner.

According to officials, this vehicle was involved in a hit & run accident that happened on October 20, just before 8:30 a.m., at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Dumanway in Dundalk.

The vehicle is described as being a dark colored SUV that may have signs of damage on the passenger front side and possibly to the front hood or bumper.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any additional information, please contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.