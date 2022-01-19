Watch
Help needed to treat badly injured puppy found in Baltimore

BARCS
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 19, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal and Rescue Care Shelter needs help treating a badly injured puppy.

Seattle the dog was discovered Monday by Baltimore City Animal Control hunched over in pain, freezing in the street.

X-rays revealed fractures to both her hip and femur.

Veterinarians believe she was either kicked very hard or struck by a heavy object.

"We cannot even begin to understand why anyone could do such a horrible thing to an animal—let alone a baby. And yet, with no reason to, she still crawled and clung to humans for help," BARCS said in a statement.

Seattle is in need of emergency surgery, but could require more in order to properly heal.

Baltimore City Animal Abuse Investigators are investigating. Anyone with information should call Detective Kan at 443-257-7402.

