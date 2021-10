BALTIMORE — The MDOT Maryland Transit Administration Police needs your help in identifying a suspect who robbed a juvenile in August.

The individual was involved in an armed robbery that happened on August 19, 2021 in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street.

The suspect displayed a handgun to a juvenile victim and robbed him of his money.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is asked to contact MDOT MTA Police Communications at 410-454-7720.