HELP FIND: Suspect walked away from court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — Law enforcement is searching for a Baltimore woman who escaped from a court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville earlier this month.

Virginia Leigh Bissett, 27, of Baltimore, is being sought by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office in southern Maryland, where she was charged with theft (between $1,500-$25,000). She's also wanted on several outstanding warrants, including failing to appear in court and violating probation.

She's also charged with second-degree escape after walking away from another court-ordered facility in 2019.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Bissett left the Parkville facility on Sept. 9.

They're asking anyone with information about her to contact Detective First Class Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010 or email tyler.payne@stmaryscountymd.gov.

