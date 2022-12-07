HELP FIND: Suspect in shooting on I-95 in Baltimore County

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A pickup-truck driver was shot at on I-95 in Baltimore County, after a dispute with another driver that went on for about 15 miles on I-695.

Police are now looking for anyone who saw suspicious activity or the involved vehicles on to contact 443-915-7729.

The dispute began at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near the outer loop of the Beltway at Route 40, in the Catonsville area.

The dispute was between a the driver of a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and a dark sedan, said police.

The confrontation on the Beltway continued until the drivers reached I-95 near the entrance to the northbound Express Toll Lanes, near White Marsh.

That's where the driver of the dark sedan shot at the pickup truck, according to the police's preliminary investigation.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

