HELP FIND: Driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rosedale's Pulaski Highway

ROSEDALE, Md. — Police are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale overnight.

The vehicle - described as a 2001-2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, with damage to the passenger-side headlight and a missing passenger-side mirror - fled the scene after hitting the unidentified pedestrian, said Baltimore County police.

It happened shortly after midnight Friday morning, on Pulaski Highway between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street.

The vehicle was driving west on Pulaski.

Police said the next-of-kin for the pedestrian hasn't been notified yet. The pedestrian was found by a passerby, and police are still investigating exactly what the pedestrian was doing in the roadway or how they were injured.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and driver should call 410-887-5396.