HELP FIND: 30-year-old woman and 1-year-old baby from Essex

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 10, 2022
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police are looking for a 30-year-old woman missing along with a 1-year-old baby from the Essex area.

Sherri Addison and baby Kylie Coates were last seen in Essex.

Sherri is 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weights 130 pounds; she has brown hair and brown eyes. Kylie also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not provide any more details, including the relationship between the woman and child.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

