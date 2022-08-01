Help BPD identify this driver, car wanted in deadly hit and run

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help identifying a driver wanted in a hit and run that left a motorcycle rider dead.

The collision happened around 11:37pm on July 26 in the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

An unidentified 37-year-old man died two days later as result.

On Monday, police released pictures of the alleged hit an run driver and vehicle involved.

BPD

BPD

Investigators believe the man was driving this white or silver Nissan sedan, when he pulled out of a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.