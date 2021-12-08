Watch
Help BPD find this missing 89-year-old man

Baltimore City Police Department
Earl Dorsey
Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:17:49-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help finding 89-year-old Earl Dorsey, who was last seen on Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Caroline Street.

Dorsey is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown jacket, grey dress pants and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

