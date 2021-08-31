Watch
Help Baltimore Police find 11-year-old Na’Siyah McPhaul

McPhaul has been missing since Saturday
Baltimore City Police Department
Na’Siyah McPhaul
Posted at 2:45 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 14:45:54-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help finding 11-year-old Na’Siyah McPhaul.

McPhaul was last seen on Saturday in the 4900 block of Pembridge Avenue. She is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

