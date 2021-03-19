Help Anne Arundel County police find this critically missing man

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help finding this critically missing man.

On March 4, at around 9:04 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police took a Missing Person’s Report in regards to a missing 25-year-old man.

The reporting person was a caregiver at a group home and advised the missing man, 25-year-old John Raymond Williams, was last seen on March 2, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Retreat Court in Odenton. He was wearing a red jacket and black pants.

The investigation revealed that Williams frequented the 7-11 Store in the 1100 block of Annapolis Road on occasion. A possible sighting of Williams happened on March 4, at around 7:00 p.m., at the Royal Farms Store in the 8500 block of Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena.

He also tends to wander off to random locations and, in the past, has gone missing for over a year. Due to the length of time that he has been missing and his need for daily medications, the Anne Arundel County Police Missing Persons Unit has labeled him as critical missing.

As this is a very active investigation, so the Anne Arundel County Police is asking anyone who may have information on John Raymond Williams' whereabouts to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731.

If people with information wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.