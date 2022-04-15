Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to White Marsh and Columbia

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Ready for an extra dose of cuteness?

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into town again this year, and you have two chances to catch it in the Baltimore area.

The truck will be at The Mall in Columbia this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near Maggiano's.

The following Saturday, April 23, it will be at The Avenue at White Marsh. The truck will be there from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near Barnes & Noble.

Hello Kitty Cafe has been road-tripping nationwide since 2014, and now offers minicakes, macarons, cookies, madeleines, giant chef cookies, mugs, shirts, plush toys, lunchboxes, thermal bottles, pins, totes and face masks. (Check it out here.)