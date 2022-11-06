Helicopter crews perform aerial rescue for injured hiker on Sugarloaf Mountain

FREDERICK COUNTY — The crew of a Maryland State Police helicopter responded to a remote mountainous area on Saturday to conduct an aerial rescue of an injured hiker.

On Saturday, at 2:30 p.m., the crew of MSP helicopter Trooper 3 in Frederick, Maryland responded to a call on Sugarloaf Mountain to assist the hiker.

The hiker had experienced a medical emergency near the summit of the mountain and faced an almost hour time for evacuation by ground.

According to a release from the Maryland State police, information received from multiple 911 calls determined that an aerial hoist rescue would have been the fastest and most efficient means of extracting the victim. Crews were able to reach the victim on the ground and confirmed that in fact the aerial rescue would be required.

Pilots were able to maneuver the Augusta Westland 139 into position 84 feet above the rescuers and the victim.

The victim was packaged in the rescue device and an aerial hoist was successfully executed from an altitude of 104 feet.

Medical care was continuously provided to the hiker as the hoist was underway, the hiker was then transported to a local hospital.