Helen Bentley, former Maryland Congresswoman, honored with stained glass portrait at Baltimore World Trade Center

BALTIMORE — Former Maryland Congresswoman Helen Bentley was a symbol of female empowerment throughout her life.

Now, after her death, she will be a permanent symbol as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled a stained glass portrait of her at the Baltimore World Trade Center.

Bentley's friends, family and fans attended and spoke on her legacy.

“She was going to leave a message, and that message was to fight for what you believe in until you cannot fight any longer, work hard, play by the rules, love your country, cherish your faith, respect the process and at the end of the day try to find a way to win for Baltimore and to win for the ports," Rep. Kweisi Mfume said.

Bentley worked WMAR-2 News in the 1950s and 1960s.

She was a maritime reporter, television host and became U.S. Representative and chair of the Federal Maritime Commission.

The port of Baltimore was named in her honor in 2006.

She died in 2016 at the age of 92.