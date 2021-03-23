Heavy smoke showing from four homes, Baltimore City Fire on scene

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is on scene of a two-alarm fire.

Fire officials say it's in the 500 block of Freeman Street.

Heavy fire and smoke is showing from four homes, with three appearing to be vacant and one occupied.

Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire. No injuries are currently reported.

Baltimore City Fire also worked a 2-alarm fire in the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Fire was showing from multiple floors of an occupied two story home that spread to two adjacent homes.

According to fire officials, all occupants escaped unharmed.