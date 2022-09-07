Heavy Seas: Halethorpe brew pub introduces canned cocktails

BALTIMORE — Hugh Sisson remembers his first beer. It was a Natty Boh when he was six.

His dad was mowing the lawn and yelled, “Go get me one.”

Hugh cracked the bottle open, took a swig and handed it over to paw.

After kicking the beer can down the road for a half century, Hugh Sisson is now kicking up a new foursome — R-T-D’s, which stands for Ready To Drink.

They are crafted cocktails concocted right here at Heavy Seas in Halethorpe.

“Not everyone is a beer drinker," said Sisson, the owner of the first brew pub in Maryland.

Hugh Sisson graduated from McDonough, then Virginia.

He was packed and ready to move to New York City to become an actor, when his dad called him and told him about a better role.

How bout running the bar on Cross Street called Sissons?

From Federal Hill, he changed the law and changed the way we ordered a beer in this town.

Now he is ready to move into RTD’s. His Heavy Seas is producing Watermelon Crush, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Lemonade and the local legend, the Orange Crush.